Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 16 TelForceOne SA :
* Kaps Investment Sp. z o.o. acquires in 5.05 percent stake (413,830 shares) in the company for 3.1 zloty ($0.75) per share
* Kaps Investment raises stake in the company to 89.90 percent from 84.85 percent
* Kaps Investment and Sebastian Sawicki announced a tender offer for 1,141,461 shares representing 13.93 pct stake in TelForceOne on Oct. 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1410 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)