Nov 16 TelForceOne SA :

* Kaps Investment Sp. z o.o. acquires in 5.05 percent stake (413,830 shares) in the company for 3.1 zloty ($0.75) per share

* Kaps Investment raises stake in the company to 89.90 percent from 84.85 percent

* Kaps Investment and Sebastian Sawicki announced a tender offer for 1,141,461 shares representing 13.93 pct stake in TelForceOne on Oct. 6