* Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific chief executive Andy Jones is stepping down - FT citing memo
Nov 16 Banco Santander Sa
* Santander said near deal to buy back asset-management stake - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Santander to buy back 50 percent stake in an asset-management unit it sold to buyout firms three years ago - Bloomberg
* Santander in talks with Santander asset management's other shareholders, Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic for the deal - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Santander deal could be announced as soon as this week - bloomberg
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.