Nov 16 Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S :

* Q3 net revenue $2.2 million versus $1.8 million in Q2 and $0.5 million year ago

* Q3 net loss $7.6 million versus loss $9.3 million in Q2 and loss $7.2 million year ago

* Maintains its 2016 outlook of operating loss and net loss of $25.0 - 31.0 million