BRIEF-Auris Medical resumes enrollment in tactt3 phase 3 trial of Keyzilen
* Auris Medical resumes enrollment in tactt3 phase 3 trial of keyzilen in acute and post-acute tinnitus
Nov 16 Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S :
* Q3 net revenue $2.2 million versus $1.8 million in Q2 and $0.5 million year ago
* Q3 net loss $7.6 million versus loss $9.3 million in Q2 and loss $7.2 million year ago
* Maintains its 2016 outlook of operating loss and net loss of $25.0 - 31.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Auris Medical resumes enrollment in tactt3 phase 3 trial of keyzilen in acute and post-acute tinnitus
* Venbio select advisor llc releases presentation detailing "urgent case for change at Immunomedics" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.31 excluding items