BRIEF-Antler Gold Inc to raise up to $2.20 million through a brokered best efforts private placement
* Antler Gold Inc says plans to raise up to $2.20 million through a brokered best efforts private placement
Nov 16 Moody's
* Says outlook reflects expectation continued policy reform implementation will allow balanced growth to support reduction in government debt burden
* Moody's affirms India's BAA3 rating; maintains positive outlook
* Says Indian banking system's asset quality, loan loss coverage and capital ratios remain weak Source text for Eikon:
* Antler Gold Inc says plans to raise up to $2.20 million through a brokered best efforts private placement
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Blackstone Group LP, the world's biggest alternative asset manager, posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday as its investments rose across the board, in line with gains in the stock market.
* Felcor lodging trust inc - reducing tenure of its board members