Nov 16 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

* Says Jaguar Land Rover North America recalling certain model year 2013-2015 Jaguar XF vehicles manufactured may 22, 2013, to June 15, 2015

* Says recall by Jaguar Land Rover North America of certain model year 2013-2015 Jaguar XF vehicles is expected to begin December 19, 2016

* Says affected vehicles may have insufficient clearance between underfloor fuel delivery lines and under shield and body allowing fuel lines to chafe