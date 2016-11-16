Nov 16 Excellon Resources Inc
* Excellon announces resolution of action with Ejido La Sierrita
* Says delivery of resolution by Tribunal Unitario Agrario del Distrito Sexto in Torreón, Coahuila on co's agrarian legal suit against Ejido La Sierrita
* Says Agrarian Tribunal ruled favourably on company's application to rescind SRA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Oshkosh construction-driven demand may not offset reduced access equipment replacement demand
* Oshkosh- believe construction-driven demand will not be adequate to fully offset anticipated reduced access equipment replacement demand
BRIEF-Ford issues one safety recall recall in North America
* Ford issues one safety recall and one safety compliance recall in North America