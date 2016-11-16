BRIEF-Sage-547 granted prime designation by EMA for treatment of postpartum depression
Nov 16 Sage Therapeutics Inc :
* Sage-547 granted prime designation by EMA for the treatment of postpartum depression
* Company now anticipates globalizing its PPD development program and establishing european clinical operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
