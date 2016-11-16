Nov 16 Comcast Cable:
* Comcast Business says is investing more than $30 million in a major expansion of its fiber-based network in Philadelphia Source text for Eikon:
BRIEF-Oshkosh construction-driven demand may not offset reduced access equipment replacement demand
* Oshkosh- believe construction-driven demand will not be adequate to fully offset anticipated reduced access equipment replacement demand
BRIEF-Ford issues one safety recall recall in North America
* Ford issues one safety recall and one safety compliance recall in North America