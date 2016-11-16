Nov 16 (Reuters) -
* Nasdaq inc says trading was halted in dryships for "additional information requested" from company at a last price of $73.00
* Nasdaq halts dryships inc.
* Nasdaq - trading will remain halted in dryships stock until dryships inc has fully satisfied nasdaq's request for additional information Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Oshkosh construction-driven demand may not offset reduced access equipment replacement demand
* Oshkosh- believe construction-driven demand will not be adequate to fully offset anticipated reduced access equipment replacement demand
BRIEF-Ford issues one safety recall recall in North America
* Ford issues one safety recall and one safety compliance recall in North America