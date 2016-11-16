BRIEF-BlackRock strategist says long-term implications of Trump presidency on Fed policy unclear
Nov 16 BlackRock strategist Jeffrey Rosenberg:
* Longer-run implications of Trump presidency on Fed policy remain unclear and source of "significant uncertainty"
* "Potential populism" in future policy creates bit more downside risk to our preference for emerging markets Source text - (bit.ly/2fgQPre) Further company coverage:
