Nov 16 Banco Santander SA :

* Agrees to buy back 50 percent in its asset management business from Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic

* To study different alternatives for sale of its stake in Allfunds bank, including a possible IPO

* Sees negative impact from transaction on core equity tier 1 ratio of about 11 basis points at end of 2017

