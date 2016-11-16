BRIEF-AnaptysBio prices IPO of 5 mln shares at $15 per share
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 16 Thar Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Thar Pharmaceuticals Inc files to withdraw IPO plans - sec filing
* Thar Pharmaceuticals Inc says proposed IPO was abandoned due to acquisition of the company
* Thar Pharmaceuticals Inc says had previously filed for IPO of $50 million in august 2016 Source text : bit.ly/2fVAZng
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 Mexican tequila maker Jose Cuervo will seek to raise more than $700 million in an initial public offering, with Singapore's Temasek Holdings Ltd taking 20 percent of the offer, an investor presentation showed on Wednesday.
* Fintech Acquisition Corp Ii announces completion of $175,000,000 initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: