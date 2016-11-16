BRIEF-VenBio releases presentation detailing "urgent case for change at Immunomedics"
VenBio Select Advisor LLC releases presentation detailing "urgent case for change at Immunomedics"
Nov 16 Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA :
* Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA signs a LOI for the Chinese rights on Estetrol in women's health with the market leader in women's health in China, Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical
Both parties intend to finalize their partnership in an agreement before end of February 2017
* Reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.31 excluding items
* Pfizer announces positive top-line results from phase 2 study of investigational clostridium difficile vaccine for the prevention of c. Difficile infection