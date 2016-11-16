Nov 16 Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA :

* Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA signs a LOI for the Chinese rights on Estetrol in women's health with the market leader in women's health in China, Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical

* Both parties intend to finalize their partnership in an agreement before end of february 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)