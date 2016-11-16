Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 16 (Reuters) -
* Moody's says "political risk will remain an enduring challenge for global credit" in 2017
* Moody's says forecast G20 global growth of around 3% in 2017 versus estimated 2.6% in 2016
* Moody's says recovery in global trade will remain slow, due to lack of global demand and increasing "protectionist sentiment" in 2017
* Moody's says technological innovation and disruption to challenge mainstream industry in 2017
* Moody's - global credit conditions will remain uneven in 2017, despite a stabilization of growth worldwide
* Moody's says "low for longer" rates will support borrowing and refinancing conditions, but negative side effects are becoming more visible
* Moody's says expect borrowing and refinancing costs to remain supportive of credit conditions in the coming 12 months
* Moody's says commodity prices will exhibit higher average prices next year, albeit with limited upside
* Moody's says Trump's election has potential to create uncertainty around direction, pace of decarbonization and participation of u.s. In process in 2017
* Moody's says risk of capital flight from emerging economies to persist in light of increasing odds of rising interest rates in U.S.
* Moody's says risk of capital flight from emerging economies also to persist in light of potential volatility from "busy" election calendar in Europe
* Moody's says risk of capital flight from emerging economies also to persist in light of policy implications of Donald Trump's election as U.S. president Source text (bit.ly/2fhnPji)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)