BRIEF-Connectone Bancorp Inc reports Q4 loss per share $0.07
* Connectone Bancorp Inc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Nov 17 Precinct Properties New Zealand Ltd :
* Expect to pay a 5.6 cents per share dividend for year
* Globally, economic outlook is never certain, but expect stable conditions in new zealand
* Auckland office vacancies at historic lows ; see demand continuing to stay high
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Heritage financial announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 results and declares regular cash dividend