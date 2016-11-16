UPDATE 1-VW compliance chief to leave board after disagreement
* VW blames differences over her responsibilities (Adds details on reason for departure, successor)
Nov 16 Hillenbrand Inc :
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.58
* Revenue of $429 million for quarter grew 9% year over year
* Hillenbrand Inc sees GAAP EPS range expected to be $1.80-$1.95 for fiscal 2017
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.95 to $2.10
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57, revenue view $398.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.56
* Hillenbrand expects 2017 revenue growth of 1-3%.
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hillenbrand Inc qtrly organic revenue increased 4% to $410 million Source text: (bit.ly/2fGBgtU) Further company coverage:
DETROIT, Jan 26 Ford Motor Co on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss, reflecting pension accounting and writedowns for abandoning a planned factory in Mexico, and reaffirmed its forecast that profits for 2017 would be lower.
Jan 26 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, the second-largest U.S. cruise operator, reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by demand for its pricier Caribbean cruises and higher onboard spending.