Nov 16 Amgen Inc

* Amgen announces Erenumab significantly reduces monthly migraine days in patients with episodic migraine in second phase 3 study

* Amgen inc says strive study met its primary endpoint

* Amgen inc says Erenumab is being co-developed by amgen and novartis

* Amgen inc says safety profile of Erenumab was comparable to placebo across both treatment arms and was consistent with previously reported studies

* Strive study results were statistically significant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: