BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics posts Q4 diluted EPS of $1.09 per share
* Reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.31 excluding items
Nov 17 Creso Pharma Ltd :
* Signs letter of intent (loi) with canadian medical cannabis group, cannimed ltd
* Creso appointed as preferred distributor in the european union for all cannimed medical cannabis products
* Agreement will support creso's nearterm revenue generation goals
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.31 excluding items
* Pfizer announces positive top-line results from phase 2 study of investigational clostridium difficile vaccine for the prevention of c. Difficile infection
* Ceo says new research company to concentrate on development, focus on research for 1-2 years