Nov 17 Csg Ltd

* Reiterates its revenue guidance for full year fy2017 of greater than $300 million

* Fy17 underlying EBITDA is now expected to be in updated range of $38 to $42 million

* Fy17 capital expenditure is expected to remain in line with previous guidance of $6.0 - $6.5 million

* Underlying EBITDA margin is expected to recover in 2h fy2017 to deliver on guidance range of approximately 12.5% to 14.0% for full year