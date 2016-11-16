UPDATE 1-VW compliance chief to leave board after disagreement
* VW blames differences over her responsibilities (Adds details on reason for departure, successor)
Nov 16 Intermolecular Inc
* On Nov 14, co entered into a governance agreement by and between company and Raging Capital Management LLC
* As of date of governance agreement, investor beneficially owned 13.5 million shares, or about 27.3%, of co's common stock
* Company and investor agreed to include in slate of nominees recommended by board of directors of company for election as directors
* Investor agreed that it will not seek to elect more than one director to board at 2017 annual meeting
* Intermolecular says investor & co also agreed that investor or any of affiliates may acquire, at their discretion, up to an additional 8 million shares of stock of issuer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* VW blames differences over her responsibilities (Adds details on reason for departure, successor)
DETROIT, Jan 26 Ford Motor Co on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss, reflecting pension accounting and writedowns for abandoning a planned factory in Mexico, and reaffirmed its forecast that profits for 2017 would be lower.
Jan 26 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, the second-largest U.S. cruise operator, reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by demand for its pricier Caribbean cruises and higher onboard spending.