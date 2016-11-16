Nov 16 Bats Global Markets Inc :

* Bats Global Markets - KCG Strategic Holdings Llc reports open market sale of 500,000 shares of co's common stock at average price of $31.14 per share on Nov 14

* Bats Global Markets-KCG Strategic Holdings Llc reports open market sale of 303,727 shares of co's common stock at average price of $31 per share on Nov 15