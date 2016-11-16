BRIEF-Connectone Bancorp Inc reports Q4 loss per share $0.07
* Connectone Bancorp Inc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Nov 16 Bats Global Markets Inc :
* Bats Global Markets - KCG Strategic Holdings Llc reports open market sale of 500,000 shares of co's common stock at average price of $31.14 per share on Nov 14
* Bats Global Markets-KCG Strategic Holdings Llc reports open market sale of 303,727 shares of co's common stock at average price of $31 per share on Nov 15-filing Source text: (bit.ly/2fi4PkR) Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Heritage financial announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 results and declares regular cash dividend