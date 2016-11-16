UPDATE 1-VW compliance chief to leave board after disagreement
* VW blames differences over her responsibilities (Adds details on reason for departure, successor)
Nov 16 O'reilly Automotive Inc
* O'reilly Automotive says board approved to increase amount under share repurchase program by $750 million, raising authorization under program to $7.75 billion
* Additional $750 million authorization is effective for a three-year period, beginning on November 16, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, Jan 26 Ford Motor Co on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss, reflecting pension accounting and writedowns for abandoning a planned factory in Mexico, and reaffirmed its forecast that profits for 2017 would be lower.
Jan 26 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, the second-largest U.S. cruise operator, reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by demand for its pricier Caribbean cruises and higher onboard spending.