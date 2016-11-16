Nov 16 Amyris Inc

* Purchase assets from Glycotech, Salisbury for purchase price of $4.35 million, of which $3.5 million would be in form of purchase money promissory note

* Amyris Inc - on Nov. 10, 2016, Co, Glycotech and Salisbury entered into a purchase and sale agreement for purchase and sale of facility for $4.35 million Source text - bit.ly/2f1NdZs Further company coverage: