UPDATE 1-VW compliance chief to leave board after disagreement
* VW blames differences over her responsibilities (Adds details on reason for departure, successor)
Nov 16 Vuzix Corp :
* Vuzix Corp - over last two years, Vuzix's collaboration work with Intel has not generated material revenue to company - SEC filing
* Vuzix - Intel added that it wanted to work with Vuzix to undertake an orderly disposition of Intel's stock, subject to pricing and other conditions
* Vuzix - On Nov. 10, co got letter from Intel that it had been evaluating alternatives with respect to investment in, strategic relationship with co
* Vuzix - On Nov. 10, co got letter from Intel also stating that it has concluded that it no longer desires to pursue a strategic relationship with Vuzix Source text: (bit.ly/2gi6ZVO) Further company coverage:
DETROIT, Jan 26 Ford Motor Co on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss, reflecting pension accounting and writedowns for abandoning a planned factory in Mexico, and reaffirmed its forecast that profits for 2017 would be lower.
Jan 26 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, the second-largest U.S. cruise operator, reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by demand for its pricier Caribbean cruises and higher onboard spending.