Johnson & Johnson to buy Actelion for $30 bln. For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
Nov 16 NL Financial investments:
* NFLI announces sale of part of its stake in ABN AMRO Group
* Stichting Administratiekantoor Beheer Financiële Instellingen ("NLFI"), on behalf of the Dutch state, announces its intention to sell up to 65 million Depositary Receipts for Shares (DRS)in ABN Amro group
* DRS in ABN Amro group will be sold by way of an accelerated book building offering to qualified investors
* NLFI's shareholding in ABN Amro is expected to decrease to 70 pct of ABN Amro's share capital (from 77 pct currently)
* Transaction is expected to settle on 21 November 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2fFMFtN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Co-Operative bank p.l.c. ( "bank") is today providing an update with regards to its previous guidance on capital.
* Nav per share of 558 pence and total return of 24.1% at 31 december 2016