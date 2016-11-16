BRIEF-Exemplar Genetics awarded subcontract to advance new therapeutic models for sickle cell disease
* Exemplar genetics awarded subcontract to advance new therapeutic models for sickle cell disease
Nov 16 RBC Global Asset Management
* Portfolio management responsibilities for five U.S. equity funds will transition from RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.) to RBC Global Asset Management
* RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces sub-advisor changes to five U.S. equity funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Exemplar genetics awarded subcontract to advance new therapeutic models for sickle cell disease
Jan 26 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells analysts on a conference call: