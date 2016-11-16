BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says appreciates policy direction of new U.S. president
Jan 26 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells analysts on a conference call:
Nov 16 Becton Dickinson and Co :
* Becton, Dickinson and Company announces tender offers for outstanding debt securities
* Tender offers for securities will expire at 11:59 p.m., new York City time, on December 14, 2016
* Tender offers consist of offer to purchase for cash any and all of company's 1.450 pct senior notes due 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells analysts on a conference call:
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, squares off in court on Thursday against opponents of its reorganization plan, including state regulators, shareholders, environmental activists and even former executives.