* Fitch - Challenging macro environment to pressure securities firms' profitability in 2017

* Fitch - U.S. retail brokers are best positioned among securities firms globally if short-term interest rates rise

* Fitch - U.S. retail brokers are likely to benefit from potential net interest margin and net interest investment income expansion

* Fitch - Following slowdown in overall underwriting activity outside of investment grade debt issuance, Fitch expects to see gradual improvement in 2017

* Fitch - Brexit vote continues to cause uncertainty; Securities firms will ultimately need to reorganize UK, European businesses to some extent