UPDATE 2-Baker Hughes expects N. America shale to lead industry recovery
* Q4 loss bigger-than-expected, revenue beats estimates (Adds details)
Nov 16 First Solar Inc :
* To reduce First Solar's workforce by approximately 1,600 associates, or 27% of its approximately 6,000 global total
* First Solar-charges related to restructuring will be incurred primarily Q4 with remaining being incurred in 2017 and 2018
* First Solar Inc - First Solar will substantially reduce its workforce at its domestic and international manufacturing facilities
* First Solar-of the expected charges, between $70 million and $100 million are expected to result in cash expenditures Source text: (bit.ly/2fZRIGB) Further company coverage:
* Q4 loss bigger-than-expected, revenue beats estimates (Adds details)
* VW blames differences over her responsibilities (Adds details on reason for departure, successor)
DETROIT, Jan 26 Ford Motor Co on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss, reflecting pension accounting and writedowns for abandoning a planned factory in Mexico, and reaffirmed its forecast that profits for 2017 would be lower.