UPDATE 2-Baker Hughes expects N. America shale to lead industry recovery
* Q4 loss bigger-than-expected, revenue beats estimates (Adds details)
Nov 16 Golub Capital Bdc Inc
* Qtrly net investment income $17.2 million versus $15.9 million prior quarter; qtrly earnings per share $0.30
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/2fGA9Kp Further company coverage:
* Q4 loss bigger-than-expected, revenue beats estimates (Adds details)
* VW blames differences over her responsibilities (Adds details on reason for departure, successor)
DETROIT, Jan 26 Ford Motor Co on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss, reflecting pension accounting and writedowns for abandoning a planned factory in Mexico, and reaffirmed its forecast that profits for 2017 would be lower.