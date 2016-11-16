Nov 17 Wesfarmers Ltd :

* Coles has agreed to enter into a ten year agreement with Citi

* Deal for distribution of Coles branded credit cards

* Transaction is not expected to materially affect Coles' reported earnings for 2017 financial year

* Net proceeds from transaction will be applied to repay Wesfarmers Group debt

* Portfolio had gross receivables of approximately $880 million as at October 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: