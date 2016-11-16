UPDATE 1-VW compliance chief to leave board after disagreement
* VW blames differences over her responsibilities (Adds details on reason for departure, successor)
Nov 16 Gran Tierra Energy Inc
* Gran Tierra Energy Inc says on November 16, 2016, Gran Tierra Energy Inc entered into fourth amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
* Gran Tierra Energy Inc says fourth amendment increases borrowing base thereunder from $185 million to $250 million
* Says co repaid its bridge loan facility in full using available borrowing capacity under co's credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* VW blames differences over her responsibilities (Adds details on reason for departure, successor)
DETROIT, Jan 26 Ford Motor Co on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss, reflecting pension accounting and writedowns for abandoning a planned factory in Mexico, and reaffirmed its forecast that profits for 2017 would be lower.
Jan 26 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, the second-largest U.S. cruise operator, reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by demand for its pricier Caribbean cruises and higher onboard spending.