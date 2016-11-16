Nov 16 Gran Tierra Energy Inc

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc says on November 16, 2016, Gran Tierra Energy Inc entered into fourth amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc says fourth amendment increases borrowing base thereunder from $185 million to $250 million

* Says co repaid its bridge loan facility in full using available borrowing capacity under co's credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: