Nov 16 First Solar Inc

* Will begin phasing out Series 4 production later this year

* Says one impact of Series 6 pull forward is that 2017 production will be lower than previously communicated

* Following presidential election, some uncertainty has arisen around federal programs benefiting renewable energy development in the US such as ITC

* Expects to see a shift in profitability as Series 6 comes online in the second half of 2018

* Expects about 2.2 gigawatts of production next year versus over 3 gigawatts this year

* First Solar says not assuming any improvement in the market, relating to average selling prices in 2017