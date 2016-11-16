UPDATE 1-VW compliance chief to leave board after disagreement
* VW blames differences over her responsibilities (Adds details on reason for departure, successor)
Nov 16 Canada Post Corp
* Canada Post Corp says throughout holiday season this year, company estimates it will deliver seven million more packages compared with 2015
* Canada Post Corp says expects to see double-digit e-commerce parcel volume growth in November and December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* VW blames differences over her responsibilities (Adds details on reason for departure, successor)
DETROIT, Jan 26 Ford Motor Co on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss, reflecting pension accounting and writedowns for abandoning a planned factory in Mexico, and reaffirmed its forecast that profits for 2017 would be lower.
Jan 26 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, the second-largest U.S. cruise operator, reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by demand for its pricier Caribbean cruises and higher onboard spending.