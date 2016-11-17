Nov 17 Foley Family Wines Ltd -

* As a consequence of earthquake Grove Mill Winery based in Marlborough incurred a significant amount of damage

* It is clear that cost of damage will exceed insurance excess for earthquake claims of approximately $1m

* Early indications are that there was only relatively minor damage to buildings and finished stock

* Is currently working through process with its insurers and claim is in its preliminary stages