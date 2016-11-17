BRIEF-Brewin Dolphin funds grow to 36.4 bln stg in Q1
* Q1 discretionary funds inflow of 0.7bln pounds driven by ongoing inflows from all channels.
Nov 17 Dexia SA :
* Net income group share at 309 million euros ($330.35 million) in Q3 2016
* "Common Equity Tier 1" at 17.2 pct as at 30 September 2016
* Q3 credit risk exposure at Sept 30 175.3 million euros
* Positive contribution of accounting volatility elements of 176 million euros, against a favourable market background, following a negative episode in Q2 marked by the vote in favour of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9354 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 discretionary funds inflow of 0.7bln pounds driven by ongoing inflows from all channels.
LONDON, Jan 26 Royal Bank of Scotland has taken a 3.1 billion pound ($3.92 billion) provision as it prepares to settle claims in the United States that it mis-sold toxic mortgage-backed securities in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis.
* Trading has continued largely in line with board's expectations as set out in preliminary results announcement