BRIEF-IndygoTech Minerals withdraws from issue of series K shares
* Said on Wednesday that its board resolved to withdraw the resolution of its extraordinary general meeting concerning the issue of series K shares
Nov 17 African Alliance Insurance Plc :
* Says its audited financial statements for year ended Dec. 31, 2015, could not be filed within NSE filing timeline of March 31, 2016
* Says reason for the delay is due to the fact that one of the co's offshore major sibsidiary recently obtained approval of their financial statement
* Says co is working towards submitting the aduited financial statements to the exchange and is hopeful to do so on or before Dec. 31, 2016 Source: bit.ly/2f6zHXF Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Said on Wednesday that its board resolved to withdraw the resolution of its extraordinary general meeting concerning the issue of series K shares
* Q1 discretionary funds inflow of 0.7bln pounds driven by ongoing inflows from all channels.
LONDON, Jan 26 Royal Bank of Scotland has taken a 3.1 billion pound ($3.92 billion) provision as it prepares to settle claims in the United States that it mis-sold toxic mortgage-backed securities in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis.