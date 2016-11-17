Nov 17 African Alliance Insurance Plc :

* Says its audited financial statements for year ended Dec. 31, 2015, could not be filed within NSE filing timeline of March 31, 2016

* Says reason for the delay is due to the fact that one of the co's offshore major sibsidiary recently obtained approval of their financial statement

* Says co is working towards submitting the aduited financial statements to the exchange and is hopeful to do so on or before Dec. 31, 2016