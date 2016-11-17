Vonovia Se

* Vonovia se launches public offer for conwert shares

* Vonovia commits to offer 0.496645 new vonovia shares per conwert share, or an alternative cash consideration of eur 16.16 per conwert share

* Offer period will start tomorrow with start of trading at vienna stock exchange and is scheduled to expire at 17:00 hours cet on 19 december 2016

* Takeover is subject to reaching mandatory minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share of all conwert shares at time of expiry of acceptance period

* Vonovia has already received tender commitments for a total of 27.2% of conwert shares including 25.7% of conwert shares held by adler real estate ag and 1.5% of treasury shares held by conwert Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: