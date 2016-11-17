BRIEF-Brewin Dolphin funds grow to 36.4 bln stg in Q1
* Q1 discretionary funds inflow of 0.7bln pounds driven by ongoing inflows from all channels.
Vonovia Se
* Vonovia se launches public offer for conwert shares
* Vonovia commits to offer 0.496645 new vonovia shares per conwert share, or an alternative cash consideration of eur 16.16 per conwert share
* Offer period will start tomorrow with start of trading at vienna stock exchange and is scheduled to expire at 17:00 hours cet on 19 december 2016
* Takeover is subject to reaching mandatory minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share of all conwert shares at time of expiry of acceptance period
* Vonovia has already received tender commitments for a total of 27.2% of conwert shares including 25.7% of conwert shares held by adler real estate ag and 1.5% of treasury shares held by conwert Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 26 Royal Bank of Scotland has taken a 3.1 billion pound ($3.92 billion) provision as it prepares to settle claims in the United States that it mis-sold toxic mortgage-backed securities in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis.
* Trading has continued largely in line with board's expectations as set out in preliminary results announcement