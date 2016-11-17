BRIEF-Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical sees FY 2016 net profit up 107 pct
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 107 percent, or to be 190 million yuan
Nov 17 Biocartis Group NV :
* Cash position end of Q3 2016 amounted to approximately 67 million euros ($71.66 million)
* Guidance on target cash position by end 2016 in range of 50 million euros, in line with previously guided range
* Test launch: launch of Idylla(TM) ctKRAS Mutation Assay (RUO) before end of year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9350 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 107 percent, or to be 190 million yuan
* Inclusion makes medicines accessible through state insurance
* Said on Wednesday it had received from Ernesto Bertarelli, Donata Guichard-Bertarelli, Maria-Iris Bertarelli, and Ralf Arnold, Markus Kühnle and Thomas Terhorst the notification that they have combined their respective shareholdings in Santhera to form a new shareholder group