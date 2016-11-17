BRIEF-IndygoTech Minerals withdraws from issue of series K shares
* Said on Wednesday that its board resolved to withdraw the resolution of its extraordinary general meeting concerning the issue of series K shares
Nov 17 Nordea
* Customer co-ownership of Nordea Liv & Pension in Denmark
* Says price of 25% of share capital is DKK 2,175m (EUR 291m)
* Says Foreningen NLP will purchase 25% of share capital in Danish Nordea Liv & Pension, livsforsikringsselskab A/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 discretionary funds inflow of 0.7bln pounds driven by ongoing inflows from all channels.
LONDON, Jan 26 Royal Bank of Scotland has taken a 3.1 billion pound ($3.92 billion) provision as it prepares to settle claims in the United States that it mis-sold toxic mortgage-backed securities in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis.