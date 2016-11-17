BRIEF-Brewin Dolphin funds grow to 36.4 bln stg in Q1
* Q1 discretionary funds inflow of 0.7bln pounds driven by ongoing inflows from all channels.
Nov 17 Co-operative Bank Of Kenya Ltd :
* 9-months ended Sept 2016 group profit before tax of 15.23 billion shillings versus 12.16 billion shillings year ago
* 9-month group net interest income of 22.41 billion shillings versus 17.38 billion shillings year ago
LONDON, Jan 26 Royal Bank of Scotland has taken a 3.1 billion pound ($3.92 billion) provision as it prepares to settle claims in the United States that it mis-sold toxic mortgage-backed securities in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis.
* Trading has continued largely in line with board's expectations as set out in preliminary results announcement