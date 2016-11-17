Nov 17 Close Brothers Group Plc
* Has made a very good start to year principally driven by a
strong performance in banking as well as increased trading
income in Winterflood
* Growth was particularly good in our property business,
with continued strong demand for residential development finance
* Winterflood has continued to see increased investor risk
appetite and retail trading activity, particularly in August and
September
* We are confident in delivering a good outcome for our 2017
financial year
* Scheduled trading update
* Banking division performed strongly in Q1 with continued
good growth in loan book and profit
* Loan book was up 2.7% in period to £6.6 billion (31 july
2016: £6.4 billion) with net interest margin stable on last
financial year
* Asset management benefited from improved market levels
with managed assets at 31 october 2016 up at £8.2 billion (31
july 2016: £8.0 billion) driven by positive market movements
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: