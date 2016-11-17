Nov 17 Rosenbauer International AG :

* In first three quarters, EBIT was on a similar scale to previous year at 27.3 million euros ($29.18 million) (1-9/2015: 27.6 million euros)

* Recorded a modest order development in first three quarters of year, with incoming orders amounting to 588.8 million euros (1-9/2015: 698.6 million euros)

* 9-month consolidated revenues down at 602.9 million euros due to deliveries

* 9-month consolidated EBT for reporting period amounted to 25.3 million euros (1-9/2015: 26.4 million euros)

* Order backlog as of Sept. 30 was down on previous year's figure at 803.5 million euros (Sept. 30, 2015: 846.1 million)

* 2016: Revenues and EBIT expected to be on similar scale to previous year