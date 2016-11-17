Nov 17 Ted Baker Plc

* Good performance despite challenging trading conditions

* Announce a 14.8% increase in group revenue for 13 week period from 14 august 2016 to 12 november 2016

* Retail sales for period increased by 15.4% (6.7% in constant currency), despite on-going external factors

* Remains confident of making further progress for full year