UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 17 Ted Baker Plc
* Good performance despite challenging trading conditions
* Announce a 14.8% increase in group revenue for 13 week period from 14 august 2016 to 12 november 2016
* Retail sales for period increased by 15.4% (6.7% in constant currency), despite on-going external factors
* Remains confident of making further progress for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources