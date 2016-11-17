Nov 17 CRH Plc

* Sales in nine months to september increased 22% compared with corresponding period in 2015

* On a proforma 1 basis, sales were 6% higher than 2015.

* Pro-Forma Q3 sales +4 pct in europe, +1 pct americas, +3 pct asia

* As previously stated and despite significant currency headwinds, FY EBITDA estimated to be in excess of 3 billion euros, 35 pct ahead of last year

* Remain on track to deliver year-end net debt of less than 2 times ebitda.

* EBITDA for nine months to end of september was eur 2.4 billion, an increase of 14 pct on proforma 2015

* Development spend for first nine months of 2016 amounted to eur 172 million

* Limited Brexit impact on trading to date