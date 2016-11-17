BRIEF-Unilever q4 underlying sales growth 2.2 percent
* Full year underlying sales growth 3.7%, ahead of our markets, with price up 2.8% and volume up 0.9%
Nov 17 Majestic Wine Plc
* Adjusted pbt of £0.1m reflects a solid 'business as usual' performance offset by step up in investment
* Revenue 205.6 million stg,+13.2%
* H1 sales up 13%, dividend reinstated, £500m sales goal reiterated
* Strong sales growth continued in h1, total sales +10.6% underlying, +13.2% reported
* Retail sales +5.7% like for like (1) (6 th consecutive quarter of positive lfl) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
LONDON, Jan 26 British wealth manager St James's Place said on Thursday total funds under management rose to 75.3 billion pounds in the fourth quarter, boosted by record net inflows across its business and strong investment gains.
* Reported net sales (£6,421 million) and operating profit (£2,065 million) were up 14.5% and 28.0%