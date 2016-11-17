Nov 17 Investec Ltd :
* For six months to Sept.30, net fee and commission income
increased 1.7 pct to 894 mln stg (2015: 879 mln stg)
* For six months to Sept.30, total trading income decreased
21.8 pct to 208 mln(2015: 266 mln stg)
* Total operating income before impairment losses on loans
and advances at 5 204 mln rand(2015: 5 199 mln rand)
* For six months to Sept.30, net interest income increased
22.8 pct to 3 759 mln rand(2015: 3 061 mln rand)
* For six months to Sept.30, investment income decreased
83.0 pct to 170 mln rand (2015: 1 002 mln rand) impacted by a
change in accounting treatment
* Impairments on loans and advances increased from 287 mln
rand to 322 mln rand, with credit loss ratio on average core
loans and advances amounting to 0.30 pct (31 march 2016: 0.26
pct)
* For six months to Sept.30, profit before taxation and
acquired intangibles decreased by 5.4 pct to 1 988 mln
rand(2015: 2 101 mln rand).
