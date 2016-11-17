BRIEF-Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical sees FY 2016 net profit up 107 pct
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 107 percent, or to be 190 million yuan
Nov 17 October Pharma For Pharmaceutical Industries
* Clarifies media report, says considers halting production of 30 medicines due to rising costs
* If production cost continue to increase, co may incur losses of EGP 50 million next year Source: (bit.ly/2fHGLbx) Further company coverage:
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 107 percent, or to be 190 million yuan
* Inclusion makes medicines accessible through state insurance
* Said on Wednesday it had received from Ernesto Bertarelli, Donata Guichard-Bertarelli, Maria-Iris Bertarelli, and Ralf Arnold, Markus Kühnle and Thomas Terhorst the notification that they have combined their respective shareholdings in Santhera to form a new shareholder group