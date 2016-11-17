Nov 17 Peregrine Holdings Ltd

* Six month normalised cash generated from operating activities of r302 million

* Normalised headline earnings up 4 pct to r255 million for the six months ended Sept 30

* Six month headline earnings per share increasing by 5 pct to 118.5 cents per share (2015: 112.5 cents per share)

* Six month normalised operating revenue increased by 3 pct to r1.16 billion (2015: r1.13 billion)