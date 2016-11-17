BRIEF-IndygoTech Minerals withdraws from issue of series K shares
* Said on Wednesday that its board resolved to withdraw the resolution of its extraordinary general meeting concerning the issue of series K shares
Nov 17 Peregrine Holdings Ltd
* Six month normalised cash generated from operating activities of r302 million
* Normalised headline earnings up 4 pct to r255 million for the six months ended Sept 30
* Six month headline earnings per share increasing by 5 pct to 118.5 cents per share (2015: 112.5 cents per share)
* Six month normalised operating revenue increased by 3 pct to r1.16 billion (2015: r1.13 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 discretionary funds inflow of 0.7bln pounds driven by ongoing inflows from all channels.
LONDON, Jan 26 Royal Bank of Scotland has taken a 3.1 billion pound ($3.92 billion) provision as it prepares to settle claims in the United States that it mis-sold toxic mortgage-backed securities in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis.