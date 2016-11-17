Nov 17 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV :

* Q3 net income increased by 24.9 pct to EUR 236 million ($252.52 million), up 25.3 pct at constant exchange rates

* Q3 pro forma net sales increased by 2.6 pct to EUR 14.5 billion (up 2.9% at constant exchange rates)

* Q3 net sales increased by 64.2 pct to EUR 13.9 billion (up 64.6 pct at constant exchange rates)

* Q3 operating income EUR 425 million versus EUR 463 million in Reuters poll

* Reuters poll Q3: net sales EUR 14.54 billion, operating income EUR 463 million, net profit EUR 325 million

* Continues to expect free cash flow for 2016, including the Delhaize Group for a full year, to be EUR 1.3 billion, including expected capital expenditure of EUR 1.8 billion

* Deflationary environment in the U.S. is expected to continue at current levels through the fourth quarter

* Pro forma underlying operating margin for 2016 is expected to be broadly in line with year to date performance and slightly ahead of last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9346 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)